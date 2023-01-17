Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Shares Sold by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. reduced its stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,200 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Rollins were worth $4,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC lifted its position in Rollins by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rollins by 1.1% in the third quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 26,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Rollins by 2.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Rollins by 2.3% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Bank increased its holdings in Rollins by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 43,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. 38.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ROL shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Rollins from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Rollins in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company.

Insider Activity

Rollins Trading Up 0.6 %

In related news, COO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $152,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 172,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,556,482. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, COO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $152,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 172,539 shares in the company, valued at $6,556,482. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 7,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.41, for a total value of $333,809.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 93,016 shares in the company, valued at $3,944,808.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 43,871 shares of company stock valued at $1,751,089. 53.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rollins stock opened at $37.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.78. Rollins, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.50 and a 1 year high of $43.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.80 and its 200-day moving average is $37.39. The company has a market cap of $18.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.97 and a beta of 0.65.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $729.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.55 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 30.96% and a net margin of 13.12%. On average, equities analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Rollins Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. This is a boost from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.29%.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

