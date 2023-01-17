RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.33.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RPT shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded RPT Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James decreased their target price on RPT Realty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded RPT Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com upgraded RPT Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on RPT Realty from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Get RPT Realty alerts:

RPT Realty Price Performance

NYSE RPT opened at $10.06 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.50 and its 200 day moving average is $9.87. RPT Realty has a fifty-two week low of $7.28 and a fifty-two week high of $14.36. The company has a market capitalization of $857.60 million, a PE ratio of 100.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49.

RPT Realty Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.17%. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 520.05%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in RPT Realty in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in RPT Realty during the second quarter worth $42,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in RPT Realty during the second quarter worth $64,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in RPT Realty by 812.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 4,864 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in RPT Realty during the second quarter worth $78,000. Institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

RPT Realty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RPT Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPT Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.