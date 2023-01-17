Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Safeguard Scientifics Trading Up 2.3 %

NYSE SFE opened at $3.12 on Monday. Safeguard Scientifics has a 1-year low of $2.85 and a 1-year high of $7.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.17 and a 200-day moving average of $3.64. The firm has a market cap of $50.92 million, a PE ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 0.98.

Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The asset manager reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in Safeguard Scientifics by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,165 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,111 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Safeguard Scientifics by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 95,711 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 4,815 shares during the last quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Safeguard Scientifics by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,101,131 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,107,000 after purchasing an additional 9,023 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC raised its position in Safeguard Scientifics by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 172,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 9,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 992,316 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,179,000 after acquiring an additional 14,260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.86% of the company’s stock.

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc engages in the provision capital to technology-driven businesses in healthcare, financial services, and digital media. The company was founded by Warren V. Musser and Frank A. Diamond in 1953 and is headquartered in Radnor, PA.

