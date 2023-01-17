Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.
Safeguard Scientifics Trading Up 2.3 %
NYSE SFE opened at $3.12 on Monday. Safeguard Scientifics has a 1-year low of $2.85 and a 1-year high of $7.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.17 and a 200-day moving average of $3.64. The firm has a market cap of $50.92 million, a PE ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 0.98.
Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The asset manager reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Safeguard Scientifics Company Profile
Safeguard Scientifics, Inc engages in the provision capital to technology-driven businesses in healthcare, financial services, and digital media. The company was founded by Warren V. Musser and Frank A. Diamond in 1953 and is headquartered in Radnor, PA.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Safeguard Scientifics (SFE)
- Is Macau a Sinking Ship for Wynn Resorts?
- Don’t Miss These 2 Mid-Cap Techs That Broke Out Last Week
- Pinterest is the Social Commerce Platform to Watch in 2023
- Is Walgreens Boots Alliance Earnings Miss Good For Investors?
- Why Warner Bros Discovery Is the S&P’s Hottest Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Safeguard Scientifics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safeguard Scientifics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.