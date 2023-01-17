SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

SB Financial Group Price Performance

SB Financial Group stock opened at $16.50 on Monday. SB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $16.28 and a 1 year high of $20.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.00. The company has a market cap of $115.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86.

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. SB Financial Group had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The firm had revenue of $14.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.60 million. Sell-side analysts predict that SB Financial Group will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

SB Financial Group Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SB Financial Group

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. This is an increase from SB Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. SB Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 28.41%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SB Financial Group during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in SB Financial Group by 18.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in SB Financial Group during the third quarter worth approximately $178,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in SB Financial Group by 108.5% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 15,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 7,977 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in SB Financial Group by 14.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares during the period. 49.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SB Financial Group

SB Financial Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and wealth management solutions. The company offers checking, savings, e-services, mortgage loans, mortgage applications, mortgage tool, credit cards, and loans and lines services. It also provides investment and asset management, retirement services, insurance, business succession planning, and brokerage services.

See Also

