Security Asset Management Sells 4,413 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Security Asset Management reduced its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 34.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,275 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 4,413 shares during the quarter. Security Asset Management’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Verizon Communications by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,782,122 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,045,303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934,928 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 46,131,882 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,341,192,000 after purchasing an additional 6,042,854 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Verizon Communications by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 31,576,105 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,602,490,000 after purchasing an additional 923,696 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Verizon Communications by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,763,481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $952,245,000 after purchasing an additional 4,324,722 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Verizon Communications by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 18,209,501 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $924,132,000 after purchasing an additional 277,200 shares during the period. 60.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

VZ opened at $41.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.19. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.55 and a 52-week high of $55.51.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VZ shares. Tigress Financial reduced their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.11.

Verizon Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Further Reading

