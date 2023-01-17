Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SNFCA opened at $7.39 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.04. Security National Financial has a one year low of $5.77 and a one year high of $9.96. The firm has a market cap of $159.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 0.67.

Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The credit services provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. Security National Financial had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 3.43%. The firm had revenue of $83.48 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Security National Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $100,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Security National Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $106,000. UMA Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Security National Financial by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 33,124 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Security National Financial by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 2,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Security National Financial by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 118,016 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 2,555 shares during the last quarter. 33.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Security National Financial Corp. is a holding company for Security National Life Insurance Co It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Cemetery and Mortuary, and Mortgage. The Life Insurance segment is involved in the business of selling and servicing selected lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance.

