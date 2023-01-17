SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.25 Million Stock Holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) by 69.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109,867 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $1,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Coterra Energy by 239.3% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 100.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 703.5% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management grew its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 3,018.9% during the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. 94.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CTRA shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Coterra Energy from $39.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Coterra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upgraded Coterra Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded Coterra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coterra Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.67.

In other news, Director Hans Helmerich sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total value of $138,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 225,755 shares in the company, valued at $6,239,868.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CTRA opened at $25.10 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.81. Coterra Energy Inc. has a one year low of $18.39 and a one year high of $36.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.05. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 29.82% and a net margin of 44.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. Research analysts expect that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. This is a boost from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.12%.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

