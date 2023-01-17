Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

NASDAQ SIEB opened at $1.45 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $46.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.54 and a beta of -0.15. Siebert Financial has a 52 week low of $1.20 and a 52 week high of $2.54.

Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.34 million during the quarter. Siebert Financial had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 2.43%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Siebert Financial stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Siebert Financial Corp. ( NASDAQ:SIEB Get Rating ) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 137,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,413 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.43% of Siebert Financial worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.91% of the company’s stock.

Siebert Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail discount brokerage and investment advisory businesses in the United States and Internationally. It offers discount brokerage services, including self-directed trading, wealth management, financial advice, market making and fixed income investment, stock borrow, equity compensation plans, securities lending, equity stock plan, and market making services; independent retail execution services; and retail customer services.

