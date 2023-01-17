SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

SIFCO Industries Trading Down 4.3 %

SIF opened at $2.66 on Monday. SIFCO Industries has a 1-year low of $1.95 and a 1-year high of $7.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $16.22 million, a P/E ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.02.

About SIFCO Industries

SIFCO Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of forgings and machined components for the aerospace and energy markets. Its products include OEM and aftermarket components for aircraft and industrial gas turbine engines, steam turbine blades, structural airframe components, aircraft landing gear components, aircraft wheels and brakes, critical rotating components for helicopters, and commercial or industrial products.

