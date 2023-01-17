Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT) Announces $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.033 per share on Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th.

Slate Office REIT Price Performance

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$50.96 million for the quarter.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Slate Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slate Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.