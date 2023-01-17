Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

SPPI has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 25th. JMP Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, B. Riley lowered Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $1.50 to $1.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.00.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 13.8 %

Shares of SPPI opened at $0.60 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.68. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.32 and a twelve month high of $1.57. The stock has a market cap of $112.90 million, a PE ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 2.03.

Institutional Trading of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SPPI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03. Analysts expect that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 1,355.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 421,867 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 392,877 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 40.4% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 849,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 244,100 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $386,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 432,628 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 22,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 69.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,404,039 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 573,790 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.95% of the company’s stock.

About Spectrum Pharmaceuticals

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company's products under development include Eflapegrastim, a novel long-acting granulocyte colony-stimulating factor for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; Poziotinib, a novel irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer tumors with various mutations; and Anti-CD20-IFNa, an antibody-interferon fusion molecule directed against CD20 that is in Phase I development for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

