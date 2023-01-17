Stephens Inc. AR Acquires 11,402 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,402 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $6,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 2,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 3,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 2,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 19,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,098,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on DUK shares. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.64.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:DUK opened at $104.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $100.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.05. The stock has a market cap of $80.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.17, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.39. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $83.76 and a 1-year high of $116.33.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a $1.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.05%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total value of $38,831.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 112,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,518,390.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

