Stephens Inc. AR Decreases Stock Holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Stephens Inc. AR decreased its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 56,222 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $8,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,684,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,944,626,000 after buying an additional 64,061 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,579,989 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,193,621,000 after purchasing an additional 517,629 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,772,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $279,067,000 after purchasing an additional 317,060 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,253,579 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $196,085,000 after purchasing an additional 33,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 116.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 775,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $122,165,000 after purchasing an additional 417,218 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on JBHT. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. UBS Group lowered shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Susquehanna lowered shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $194.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.41.

Insider Activity

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Trading Down 1.6 %

In other news, EVP Shelley Simpson sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total transaction of $1,302,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,440,732.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Spencer Frazier sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.16, for a total transaction of $177,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,109.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Shelley Simpson sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total value of $1,302,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,440,732.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

JBHT stock opened at $176.80 on Tuesday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.92 and a 1-year high of $218.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $18.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.56.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 30.61% and a net margin of 6.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 9.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.74%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

