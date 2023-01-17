Stephens Inc. AR Has $7 Million Stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,906 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $7,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.7% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 27,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,064,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the first quarter valued at $1,038,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the first quarter valued at $367,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 432.2% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 37,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,569,000 after purchasing an additional 30,214 shares during the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on ROP. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $423.00 to $468.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $495.43.

In other news, CEO Laurence Neil Hunn sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.57, for a total value of $2,217,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,701,131.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.24, for a total value of $182,307.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,963,393.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Laurence Neil Hunn sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.57, for a total transaction of $2,217,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,701,131.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ROP opened at $450.98 on Tuesday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $356.21 and a twelve month high of $488.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $434.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $412.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.06.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.23. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.91 earnings per share. Roper Technologies’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.6825 per share. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 6th. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.03%.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

