Stephens Inc. AR Raises Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,989 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 917 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $17,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rice Partnership LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 45,960 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,335,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 16,184 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after buying an additional 3,494 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 402.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,568 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after buying an additional 22,080 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 66.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 927,479 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $87,489,000 after purchasing an additional 370,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fagan Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 56,240 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,305,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on DIS. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $157.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $122.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $144.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $134.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.93.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Walt Disney stock opened at $99.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.04 and a 200-day moving average of $100.76. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $84.07 and a 1 year high of $157.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.79, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.22.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.20). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The firm had revenue of $20.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.10 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $4,187,799.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,902,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $1,783,110.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,186 shares in the company, valued at $3,267,493.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $4,187,799.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 181,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,902,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

