Stephens Inc. AR Sells 22,254 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Stephens Inc. AR reduced its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 125,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 22,254 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $8,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. Rice Partnership LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.3% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 40,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 10.1% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 58,566 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,163,000 after purchasing an additional 5,349 shares in the last quarter. Tobam boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 667.9% during the third quarter. Tobam now owns 130,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,298,000 after purchasing an additional 113,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.3% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 5,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. 75.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Insider Activity at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In related news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 45,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total transaction of $3,621,380.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,079 shares in the company, valued at $4,502,391.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Ann Powell sold 16,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $1,307,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,753,481.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 45,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total value of $3,621,380.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,502,391.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Up 1.3 %

BMY stock opened at $72.51 on Tuesday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $61.19 and a 1-year high of $81.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.44.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $11.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.18 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.30% and a net margin of 14.29%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is 74.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BMY has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays dropped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Guggenheim downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.57.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.