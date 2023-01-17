Stephens Inc. AR Trims Holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Stephens Inc. AR reduced its holdings in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,872 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,023 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR owned 0.10% of Repligen worth $10,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RGEN. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Repligen by 287.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 116,133 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,729,000 after purchasing an additional 86,148 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC lifted its stake in Repligen by 54.8% during the third quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 20,415 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,820,000 after purchasing an additional 7,225 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Repligen by 11.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 35,282 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,596,000 after purchasing an additional 3,487 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Repligen by 9.2% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Repligen by 8.5% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RGEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Repligen in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Repligen from $274.00 to $251.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Repligen in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Repligen from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Repligen in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.14.

NASDAQ:RGEN opened at $178.06 on Tuesday. Repligen Co. has a 52-week low of $137.21 and a 52-week high of $262.26. The firm has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.40, a PEG ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $173.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $193.61.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.09. Repligen had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 20.76%. The business had revenue of $200.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.01 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Repligen Co. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Repligen news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,653,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

