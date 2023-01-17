Stifel Nicolaus Upgrades Organigram (NASDAQ:OGI) to Buy

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Organigram (NASDAQ:OGI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Raymond James cut their price target on Organigram from C$3.00 to C$2.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th.

Organigram Price Performance

NASDAQ OGI opened at $0.99 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $310.72 million, a P/E ratio of -33.00 and a beta of 0.82. Organigram has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $1.87.

Institutional Trading of Organigram

About Organigram

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Merlin Capital LLC increased its position in Organigram by 4.9% in the second quarter. Merlin Capital LLC now owns 2,101,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after buying an additional 98,053 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Organigram by 362.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,072,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 840,951 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Organigram by 137.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 884,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 512,625 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Organigram by 3.8% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 626,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 22,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Organigram by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 538,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 9,638 shares in the last quarter. 10.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers medical cannabis products, including cannabis flowers, gummies, cannabis oils, and vaporizers for civilian patients and veterans; adult use recreational cannabis under the SHRED, Big Bag O' Buds, Monjour, SHRED'ems, Edison Cannabis Co, Edison JOLTS, Tremblant, and Laurentian brands; and cannabis edibles products and concentrates.

