Stifel Nicolaus Upgrades Organigram (NASDAQ:OGI) to Buy

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Organigram (NASDAQ:OGI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Raymond James cut their price target on Organigram from C$3.00 to C$2.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th.
Organigram Price Performance
NASDAQ OGI opened at $0.99 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $310.72 million, a P/E ratio of -33.00 and a beta of 0.82. Organigram has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $1.87.
About Organigram
Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers medical cannabis products, including cannabis flowers, gummies, cannabis oils, and vaporizers for civilian patients and veterans; adult use recreational cannabis under the SHRED, Big Bag O' Buds, Monjour, SHRED'ems, Edison Cannabis Co, Edison JOLTS, Tremblant, and Laurentian brands; and cannabis edibles products and concentrates.
