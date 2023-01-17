StockNews.com Begins Coverage on GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

GigaMedia Trading Down 2.9 %

GIGM opened at $1.32 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.59 million, a PE ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 0.32. GigaMedia has a 1-year low of $1.12 and a 1-year high of $2.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.37.

GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.58 million during the quarter. GigaMedia had a negative net margin of 71.26% and a negative return on equity of 8.22%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

GigaMedia Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in GigaMedia stock. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in GigaMedia Limited ( NASDAQ:GIGM Get Rating ) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 31,395 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.28% of GigaMedia at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

GigaMedia Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital entertainment services in Taiwan and Hong Kong. The company operates FunTown, a digital entertainment portal that offers mobile and browser-based casual games through branded platform. It offers MahJong, a traditional Chinese tile-based game; casual card and table games; online card games; and chance-based games, including bingo, lotto, horse racing, Sic-Bo, slots, and various casual games.

Featured Stories

