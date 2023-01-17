StockNews.com Begins Coverage on GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.
GigaMedia Trading Down 2.9 %
GIGM opened at $1.32 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.59 million, a PE ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 0.32. GigaMedia has a 1-year low of $1.12 and a 1-year high of $2.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.37.
GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.58 million during the quarter. GigaMedia had a negative net margin of 71.26% and a negative return on equity of 8.22%.
GigaMedia Company Profile
GigaMedia Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital entertainment services in Taiwan and Hong Kong. The company operates FunTown, a digital entertainment portal that offers mobile and browser-based casual games through branded platform. It offers MahJong, a traditional Chinese tile-based game; casual card and table games; online card games; and chance-based games, including bingo, lotto, horse racing, Sic-Bo, slots, and various casual games.
