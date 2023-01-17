StockNews.com Begins Coverage on IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm issued a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

IRIDEX Stock Performance

Shares of IRIDEX stock opened at $2.21 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.33 million, a PE ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.45. IRIDEX has a one year low of $1.96 and a one year high of $5.88.

Get IRIDEX alerts:

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. IRIDEX had a negative net margin of 15.50% and a negative return on equity of 43.06%. The firm had revenue of $14.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.87 million. On average, equities analysts predict that IRIDEX will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IRIDEX

IRIDEX Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates II Joint Venture boosted its position in IRIDEX by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates II Joint Venture now owns 799,385 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 236,715 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of IRIDEX by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 286,139 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 59,020 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of IRIDEX by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 240,729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 9,361 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of IRIDEX by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,346 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of IRIDEX by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,718 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 3,956 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.63% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser photocoagulation systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IRIDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRIDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.