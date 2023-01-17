StockNews.com Begins Coverage on IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm issued a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
Shares of IRIDEX stock opened at $2.21 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.33 million, a PE ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.45. IRIDEX has a one year low of $1.96 and a one year high of $5.88.
IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. IRIDEX had a negative net margin of 15.50% and a negative return on equity of 43.06%. The firm had revenue of $14.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.87 million. On average, equities analysts predict that IRIDEX will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser photocoagulation systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.
