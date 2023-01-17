StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Sotherly Hotels Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ SOHO opened at $1.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.15, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $35.73 million, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.59. Sotherly Hotels has a 1 year low of $1.48 and a 1 year high of $3.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.09.

Institutional Trading of Sotherly Hotels

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 69.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 7,345 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 21.57% of the company’s stock.

About Sotherly Hotels

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, as well as interests in two condominium hotels and their associated rental programs.

