StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Xcel Brands Stock Performance

Xcel Brands stock opened at $0.85 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 1.46. Xcel Brands has a fifty-two week low of $0.67 and a fifty-two week high of $1.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.99.

Institutional Trading of Xcel Brands

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Xcel Brands by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 360,472 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 95,997 shares in the last quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Brands by 19.1% in the second quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 693,629 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 111,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Xcel Brands by 35.0% in the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,681,740 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 435,902 shares during the last quarter. 16.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Xcel Brands

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston Brand, the C Wonder, and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand.

