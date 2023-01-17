Summit X LLC Boosts Stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Summit X LLC lifted its position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,514 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 183 shares during the quarter. Summit X LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ABC. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at AmerisourceBergen

In other AmerisourceBergen news, COO Robert P. Mauch sold 21,802 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $3,488,320.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 20,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,231,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 2,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total transaction of $375,374.32. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,007 shares in the company, valued at $3,385,984.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert P. Mauch sold 21,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $3,488,320.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 20,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,231,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,269,033 shares of company stock worth $3,042,164,927. 28.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AmerisourceBergen Stock Performance

ABC opened at $164.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $33.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.99, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.99. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 1-year low of $127.94 and a 1-year high of $174.63.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $61.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.56 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 444.46% and a net margin of 0.71%. AmerisourceBergen’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AmerisourceBergen Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This is a boost from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is 24.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised AmerisourceBergen to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com downgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Argus increased their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $195.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.25.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

Featured Articles

