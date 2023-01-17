Summit X LLC Has $565,000 Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Summit X LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Summit X LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $565,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its holdings in CME Group by 4.7% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 6,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,371,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in CME Group by 5.3% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in CME Group by 156.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,899,000 after purchasing an additional 13,416 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 9.8% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 52,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 344,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,509,000 after buying an additional 5,129 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:CME opened at $175.62 on Tuesday. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.54 and a 52-week high of $256.94. The company has a market cap of $63.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.88.

CME Group Increases Dividend

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.05. CME Group had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 54.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $4.50 per share. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $3.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 27th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is 54.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CME Group

In other CME Group news, Director William R. Shepard purchased 48,645 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $170.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,269,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 247,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,133,310. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on CME. UBS Group dropped their price objective on CME Group from $226.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on CME Group from $208.00 to $196.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Citigroup lowered their target price on CME Group from $214.29 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $191.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.40.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

