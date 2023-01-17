Summit X LLC Sells 1,056 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Summit X LLC cut its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 42.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,455 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 1,056 shares during the period. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gould Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Tevis Investment Management lifted its holdings in Netflix by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd lifted its holdings in Netflix by 20,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 201 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Netflix by 415.8% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 196 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NFLX. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Netflix to $405.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Netflix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $226.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $215.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $308.43.

NFLX opened at $332.82 on Tuesday. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $162.71 and a twelve month high of $538.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $300.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $256.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.27.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.99. Netflix had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 27.64%. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.19 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

