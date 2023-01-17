Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Symbolic Logic Price Performance

Shares of EVOL opened at $1.39 on Monday. Symbolic Logic has a twelve month low of $0.84 and a twelve month high of $2.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.41 and a 200 day moving average of $1.46.

About Symbolic Logic

Symbolic Logic, Inc, a research and development organization, focuses on developing proprietary algorithms that model and predict behaviour of dynamic systems. It is also developing a set of tools and technologies for applying symbolic content to physical objects to catalog to track real-world objects.

