Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Tantech Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of TANH stock opened at $2.74 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.83. Tantech has a 1 year low of $1.82 and a 1 year high of $91.20.

Get Tantech alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TANH. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tantech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Tantech by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 224,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 40,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Tantech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $185,000.

About Tantech

Tantech Holdings Ltd. engages in the development and manufacture of bamboo-based charcoal products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Product, Trading, and Electric Vehicle. The Consumer Product segment includes purification and deodorization products, cleaning products, and barbecue charcoals designed for the domestic market that are sold under the brand name Charcoal Doctor.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tantech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tantech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.