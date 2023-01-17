TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Bought by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,088 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,517 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $2,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its position in TE Connectivity by 135.6% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 238 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in TE Connectivity by 2,580.0% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 268 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in TE Connectivity by 67.7% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 270 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in TE Connectivity during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in TE Connectivity by 49.2% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

In other TE Connectivity news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 42,150 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.25, for a total transaction of $5,321,437.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,968,868.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 42,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.25, for a total transaction of $5,321,437.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,968,868.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 2,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.85, for a total transaction of $336,522.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,782 shares in the company, valued at $2,112,014.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,220 shares of company stock valued at $9,485,761 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity stock opened at $124.24 on Tuesday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1 year low of $104.76 and a 1 year high of $161.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $121.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.47. The company has a market cap of $39.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.57.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 14.91% and a return on equity of 22.31%. Sell-side analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

TEL has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of TE Connectivity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $154.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $146.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.50.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

