TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Purchased by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,088 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,517 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $2,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in TE Connectivity by 32.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,220,247 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,853,671,000 after acquiring an additional 6,186,976 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 34.6% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,998,393 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $226,118,000 after buying an additional 513,494 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 77.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 754,745 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $98,857,000 after buying an additional 328,945 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,621,186 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,617,824,000 after buying an additional 308,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 280.9% during the second quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 403,955 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $45,707,000 after buying an additional 297,892 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TEL opened at $124.24 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.47. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52 week low of $104.76 and a 52 week high of $161.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $39.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.31.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.01. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 14.91% and a return on equity of 22.31%. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. Equities research analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 42,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.25, for a total value of $5,321,437.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,968,868.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 42,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.25, for a total value of $5,321,437.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,968,868.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 31,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $3,827,800.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,969 shares in the company, valued at $6,701,820.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 76,220 shares of company stock valued at $9,485,761. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

TEL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of TE Connectivity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $146.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.50.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

