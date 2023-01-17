TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.
TESSCO Technologies Trading Up 1.6 %
Shares of TESS stock opened at $5.08 on Monday. TESSCO Technologies has a 12-month low of $4.03 and a 12-month high of $6.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.58 and a beta of 0.91.
TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.26. TESSCO Technologies had a return on equity of 1.09% and a net margin of 0.16%. The company had revenue of $120.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.19 million. Equities research analysts predict that TESSCO Technologies will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.
TESSCO Technologies Company Profile
TESSCO Technologies Incorporated manufactures and distributes technology products and solutions for wireless infrastructure market in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Carrier and Commercial. The company offers base station infrastructure products, including base station antennas, cable and transmission lines, small towers, lightning protection devices, connectors, power systems, enclosures, grounding products, jumpers, miscellaneous hardware products, and mobile antennas to build, repair, and upgrade wireless broadband systems.
