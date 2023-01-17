TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

TESSCO Technologies Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of TESS stock opened at $5.08 on Monday. TESSCO Technologies has a 12-month low of $4.03 and a 12-month high of $6.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.58 and a beta of 0.91.

TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.26. TESSCO Technologies had a return on equity of 1.09% and a net margin of 0.16%. The company had revenue of $120.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.19 million. Equities research analysts predict that TESSCO Technologies will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TESS. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its stake in TESSCO Technologies by 23.8% during the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 40,675 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 7,814 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 39.8% during the first quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 119,341 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 34,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 226,398 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 3,370 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 1.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 401,017 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after buying an additional 6,524 shares during the period. Finally, Tieton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 30.9% during the second quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 496,884 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after buying an additional 117,320 shares during the period. 28.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated manufactures and distributes technology products and solutions for wireless infrastructure market in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Carrier and Commercial. The company offers base station infrastructure products, including base station antennas, cable and transmission lines, small towers, lightning protection devices, connectors, power systems, enclosures, grounding products, jumpers, miscellaneous hardware products, and mobile antennas to build, repair, and upgrade wireless broadband systems.

