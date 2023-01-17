Texas Capital Bancshares (TCBI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $264.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.56 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 16.45%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Texas Capital Bancshares to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:TCBI opened at $62.45 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 1-year low of $48.79 and a 1-year high of $71.60.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.38.

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, insider Timothy J. Storms purchased 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.21 per share, for a total transaction of $251,724.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,993 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $914,959.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 4,175 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.55 per share, for a total transaction of $236,096.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 172,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,726,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 24,826 shares of company stock worth $1,198,707 over the last 90 days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $261,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,383 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 10,722 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 58,686 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,363,000 after purchasing an additional 16,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 163,297 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

