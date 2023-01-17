The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,881,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,726 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $135,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dodge & Cox increased its position in Charles Schwab by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 79,042,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,993,903,000 after acquiring an additional 6,803,282 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Charles Schwab by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 33,417,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,111,317,000 after acquiring an additional 851,066 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its position in Charles Schwab by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 13,879,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $876,912,000 after acquiring an additional 291,424 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its position in Charles Schwab by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 12,561,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $793,606,000 after acquiring an additional 696,008 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in Charles Schwab by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 11,993,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $757,781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122,555 shares during the period. 73.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

SCHW opened at $82.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $150.68 billion, a PE ratio of 25.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.30. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.35 and a fifty-two week high of $96.24.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 34.02%. The company’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.75%.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In other news, EVP Nigel J. Murtagh sold 16,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,293,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,143,840. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,019 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.08, for a total transaction of $317,822.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nigel J. Murtagh sold 16,169 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,293,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,143,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 601,293 shares of company stock valued at $47,659,759 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on SCHW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Citigroup started coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Charles Schwab from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.62.

About Charles Schwab

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.