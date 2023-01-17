The PNC Financial Services Group (PNC) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.75 EPS. On average, analysts expect The PNC Financial Services Group to post $14 EPS for the current fiscal year and $16 EPS for the next fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of PNC opened at $164.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $66.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $159.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.00. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 12-month low of $143.52 and a 12-month high of $224.57.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.25%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $176.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays lowered their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $222.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com cut The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $157.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.72.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 2,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.66, for a total transaction of $452,316.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,277,340.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of The PNC Financial Services Group

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,124,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $391,778,000 after purchasing an additional 51,860 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 18.0% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 853,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,353,000 after purchasing an additional 129,984 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.8% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 350,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,375,000 after acquiring an additional 16,152 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.7% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 335,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,894,000 after acquiring an additional 24,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.8% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 297,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,813,000 after acquiring an additional 8,172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

(Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Recommended Stories

