The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Acquired by Lee Financial Co

Lee Financial Co boosted its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,188 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the quarter. Lee Financial Co’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,073,000. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. 62.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In related news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 14,922 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total transaction of $2,083,111.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,718,476. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 33,968 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total value of $4,668,561.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,358,785.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 14,922 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total value of $2,083,111.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,718,476. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,812 shares of company stock worth $8,190,363 over the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:PG opened at $150.88 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $148.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.05. The company has a market capitalization of $359.92 billion, a PE ratio of 26.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $122.18 and a 52-week high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 18.11%. The company had revenue of $20.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a $0.9133 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PG shares. StockNews.com raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Procter & Gamble to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.43.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

