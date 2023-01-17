The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. lessened its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,311 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rice Partnership LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 11.9% in the third quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 56,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,099,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.7% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 81,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,325,000 after acquiring an additional 5,130 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.8% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 104,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,232,000 after acquiring an additional 7,571 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 36.6% during the third quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 2,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at $873,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.13% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PG. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.43.
Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $150.88 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $148.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.05. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $122.18 and a 52 week high of $165.35. The stock has a market cap of $359.92 billion, a PE ratio of 26.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.42.
Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 32.66%. The firm had revenue of $20.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.26%.
The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.
