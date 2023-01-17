The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Position Raised by Summit X LLC

Summit X LLC increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,918 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,880 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for about 0.8% of Summit X LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gabalex Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 13.6% in the third quarter. Gabalex Capital Management LLC now owns 125,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $11,791,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.4% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 95,088 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $8,970,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 375.1% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 10,082 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 7,960 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. grew its position in Walt Disney by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,966 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co grew its position in Walt Disney by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 2,213 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $137.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $144.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Macquarie lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Walt Disney Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $1,783,110.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,267,493.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $4,187,799.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,830 shares in the company, valued at $17,902,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $1,783,110.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,186 shares in the company, valued at $3,267,493.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DIS opened at $99.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $181.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.79, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.76. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $84.07 and a twelve month high of $157.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $20.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.10 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 3.80%. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Featured Articles

