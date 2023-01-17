The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Purchased by Fagan Associates Inc.

Fagan Associates Inc. raised its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,240 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for approximately 1.5% of Fagan Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $5,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newport Trust Co acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at $1,218,240,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Walt Disney by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,984,524 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,358,539,000 after acquiring an additional 7,654,961 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Walt Disney by 659.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,252,131 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $308,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955,532 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 55.9% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,420,417 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $511,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942,870 shares during the period. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. grew its position in Walt Disney by 48,716.5% in the 2nd quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,321,462 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $124,746,000 after buying an additional 1,318,755 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $99.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $84.07 and a fifty-two week high of $157.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.76. The stock has a market cap of $181.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.22.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.20). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The business had revenue of $20.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.10 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $4,187,799.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,902,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $4,187,799.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 181,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,902,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $1,783,110.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,267,493.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Macquarie cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $122.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $143.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price target on Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.93.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

