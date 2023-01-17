The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.

J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 201,074 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 3,876 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises 2.9% of J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $18,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 167.5% during the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 600 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 62.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DIS opened at $99.40 on Tuesday. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $84.07 and a fifty-two week high of $157.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $181.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.22.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.20). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The company had revenue of $20.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.10 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $143.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price objective on Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, November 21st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $144.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.93.

In other news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $4,187,799.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,830 shares in the company, valued at $17,902,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $4,187,799.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,902,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,110 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $1,783,110.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,186 shares in the company, valued at $3,267,493.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

