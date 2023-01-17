Tobam Acquires New Shares in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Tobam bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,457 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 25,945 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 54,874 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,723,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 198,188 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $6,223,000 after buying an additional 6,502 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 20,630 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,499,395 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $47,137,000 after buying an additional 22,256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WBA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cowen upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $43.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.62.

Insider Activity at Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Up 0.3 %

In related news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 16,570 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total value of $660,977.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,993.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, EVP Kevin M. Ban sold 10,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total transaction of $414,077.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,121,944.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 16,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total transaction of $660,977.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,993.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of WBA opened at $36.78 on Tuesday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.39 and a 12 month high of $54.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.27 and its 200-day moving average is $37.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.72 billion, a PE ratio of -10.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.02. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.24% and a positive return on equity of 13.57%. The company had revenue of $33.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -55.81%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

(Get Rating)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare, pharmacy, and retailer in the United States (U.S.), the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Featured Articles

