Tobam Cuts Stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Tobam lessened its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,380 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 2.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,450,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 5.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 13.3% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 12.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,708,000 after acquiring an additional 4,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 64.9% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 27,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,816,000 after acquiring an additional 10,790 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.97% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Stock Up 1.1 %

Marriott International stock opened at $161.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.01 and a 12 month high of $195.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.21 billion, a PE ratio of 24.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.35.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.69. Marriott International had a return on equity of 132.01% and a net margin of 11.16%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 10th that authorizes the company to buyback 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marriott International news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $101,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,150,524. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $101,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,524. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Hippeau sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.24, for a total value of $1,153,728.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,163,502.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MAR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Marriott International in a report on Monday, December 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Marriott International in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Marriott International from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.36.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

