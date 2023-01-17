Tobam Sells 889 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Tobam reduced its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,088 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 889 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the second quarter valued at about $102,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the second quarter worth about $882,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 18.6% during the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 6,367 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 5.5% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,130 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the third quarter worth about $2,549,000. 87.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ZBH shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $124.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $141.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.86.

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $123.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $25.89 billion, a PE ratio of 93.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $121.97 and a 200 day moving average of $113.89. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.39 and a 52 week high of $135.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 3.89%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

