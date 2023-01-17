Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.44 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04. Travelers Companies also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $3.40-$3.40 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TRV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Travelers Companies from $182.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Travelers Companies from $164.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Travelers Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $183.43.

Travelers Companies Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of TRV opened at $193.92 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Travelers Companies has a 12 month low of $149.65 and a 12 month high of $194.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $187.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.85. The firm has a market cap of $45.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.65.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $9.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 9.26%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.60 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Travelers Companies will post 13.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.19%.

Insider Transactions at Travelers Companies

In other news, EVP Daniel Tei-Hwa Yin sold 5,234 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.48, for a total value of $986,504.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,189,530.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Daniel Tei-Hwa Yin sold 5,234 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.48, for a total transaction of $986,504.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,756 shares in the company, valued at $9,189,530.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,288,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,485 shares of company stock valued at $14,105,670 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Travelers Companies

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 34.2% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 349 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Travelers Companies by 139.8% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 446 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at $160,000. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Stories

