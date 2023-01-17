Truist Financial Lowers American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Price Target to $275.00

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Truist Financial from $325.00 to $275.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on American Tower from $219.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on American Tower from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group dropped their target price on American Tower from $278.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Cowen dropped their target price on American Tower to $279.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on American Tower from $257.00 to $209.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $265.18.

American Tower Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $232.81 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $216.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The company has a market capitalization of $108.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.95, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.54. American Tower has a 12-month low of $178.17 and a 12-month high of $282.47.

American Tower Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.56 per share. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 27th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.05%.

In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total transaction of $449,429.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,743,248.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total transaction of $449,429.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,743,248.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total value of $7,252,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,672,332. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,266 shares of company stock valued at $7,953,637 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of American Tower

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMT. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in American Tower during the first quarter worth $2,892,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its position in American Tower by 138.9% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in American Tower by 5.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,621,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 33.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 1.4% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 152,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Tower Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

