United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

United Security Bancshares Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of UBFO opened at $8.01 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $136.56 million, a PE ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 0.63. United Security Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $6.50 and a fifty-two week high of $8.74.

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.12 million during the quarter. United Security Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 29.49%.

United Security Bancshares Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of United Security Bancshares

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.49%. United Security Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of United Security Bancshares by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 838,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,466,000 after buying an additional 2,415 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Security Bancshares by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 561,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,659,000 after buying an additional 16,246 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Security Bancshares by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 66,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 15,205 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of United Security Bancshares by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 2,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Security Bancshares by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 3,668 shares during the last quarter. 29.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United Security Bancshares

United Security Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

