UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

UTStarcom Stock Up 4.9 %

Shares of UTSI opened at $4.88 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.89. UTStarcom has a 52-week low of $2.44 and a 52-week high of $5.00.

Get UTStarcom alerts:

UTStarcom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. operates as a telecom infrastructure provider to develop technology for bandwidth from cloud-based services, mobile, streaming, and other applications in China, India, Japan, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include packet transport network, packet aggregation network, multi-services access network, fiber to the X, carrier Wi-Fi solutions, and software defined network controller products.

Receive News & Ratings for UTStarcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UTStarcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.