Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 60.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,466,800 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,260,318 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $55,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VZ. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,782,122 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,045,303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,934,928 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 46,131,882 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,341,192,000 after acquiring an additional 6,042,854 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 31,576,105 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,602,490,000 after acquiring an additional 923,696 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,763,481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $952,245,000 after acquiring an additional 4,324,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 18,209,501 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $924,132,000 after acquiring an additional 277,200 shares in the last quarter. 60.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Verizon Communications Price Performance

Shares of VZ opened at $41.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $175.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.55 and a 12 month high of $55.51.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.79 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 14.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.24%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VZ shares. Tigress Financial dropped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Oppenheimer upgraded Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.11.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.