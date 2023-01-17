Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 795,437 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,400,683 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 795,437 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.25% of Altria Group worth $177,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 6.7% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 144,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,042,000 after buying an additional 9,079 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its position in Altria Group by 3.9% during the third quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 12,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Greenfield Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,190,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in Altria Group by 4.7% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 33,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen increased their price target on Altria Group to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.64.

Altria Group Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $45.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.56. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.35 and a 12-month high of $57.05.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.03). Altria Group had a net margin of 18.61% and a negative return on equity of 345.98%. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.24%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 146.30%.

Altria Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.