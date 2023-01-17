Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 263,786 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 180.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 410,283 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 263,786 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $134,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,746,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,810,960,000 after acquiring an additional 634,224 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,581,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,364,295,000 after acquiring an additional 472,098 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,084,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,110,630,000 after acquiring an additional 212,555 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,737,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,423,000 after acquiring an additional 26,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,365,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,299,000 after acquiring an additional 95,178 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $366.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $360.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $359.15. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $319.87 and a 52 week high of $427.58.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

