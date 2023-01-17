Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 72,802 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,395,168 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 72,802 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.12% of QUALCOMM worth $157,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,775,033 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,120,924,000 after acquiring an additional 431,812 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the first quarter worth about $94,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,100,267 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $779,248,000 after buying an additional 16,756 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,540,493 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $846,699,000 after acquiring an additional 175,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.8% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,888,822 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $624,498,000 after acquiring an additional 37,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.31.

QCOM stock opened at $120.24 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $101.93 and a 12-month high of $192.10. The stock has a market cap of $134.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $117.74 and its 200 day moving average is $126.18.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.74. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 86.71% and a net margin of 29.27%. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.38 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 26,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total transaction of $3,232,814.91. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,260,727.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total transaction of $350,463.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 26,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total value of $3,232,814.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,260,727.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

