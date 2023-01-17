Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,290,620 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 463,235 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of Exelon worth $123,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Exelon by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 7,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 10,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 30,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 8,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EXC opened at $43.38 on Tuesday. Exelon Co. has a twelve month low of $35.19 and a twelve month high of $50.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.11 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.36.

Exelon Cuts Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.69 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 8.85%. Exelon’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.3375 dividend. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EXC shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Exelon from $51.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Exelon in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Exelon from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Exelon from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Exelon to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exelon presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.53.

Exelon Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

Further Reading

